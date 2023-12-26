Business Vietnam’s top ten economic highlights of 2023 The Vietnam News Agency’s Economic News Department has selected the top ten noteworthy events that shaped the country's economic landscape in the year 2023.

Business Planning to create breakthroughs for tourism development: Official System planning is an important basis for overcoming discrepancies, limitations, and weaknesses in Vietnam’s tourism and creating breakthroughs for the industry to thrive during economic green transformation, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

Business Bank bad debts forecast to remain under great pressure in 2024 Though the asset quality of banks in Vietnam will be temporarily under control until the end of 2023, experts said more attention should be paid to the issue in 2024 as bad debts are rising.

Business Logistics chains crucial for agro-forestry-aquatic product exports: conference Establishing logistics chains connecting producers with traders is an urgent need to improve the effectiveness of agro-forestry-aquatic product exports, heard a roundtable conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 25.