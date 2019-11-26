The Vietnam Real Estate Brokers Association said since the end of 2018, the domestic tourism real estate market had witnessed the emergence of new trends as businesses focused on developing complexes including resorts, shopping centres, and sports and entertainment facilities.



Developing projects in the old way would not ensure competitiveness or suit customers' demands.



Vietnam's tourism real estate market needed to develop in accordance with global trends to increase competitiveness and attract more foreign tourists to Vietnam./.

VNA