Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh, which has been twice recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), welcomed 4.4 million holidaymakers throughout the year, including 2.9 million foreigners, and raked in 1.23 trillion VND (53.1 million USD) from tourism.

Meanwhile, more than 6.32 million tourists, including over 759,859 foreigners, flocked to the Trang An Landscape Complex in the northern mountainous province of Ninh Binh, earning the locality 867.5 billion VND.

Another popular heritage site was the Hue citadel complex in Thua Thien-Hue province, which lured over 3.32 million tourists, including 2.21 million foreigners, generating 378 billion VND in tourism revenue.

Among the 5.35 million vacationers to the ancient town of Hoi An in Quang Nam province, 4 million were foreigners. The locality pocketed 300 billion VND from tourism.

Other sites included the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Quang Binh province, the My Son religious site, in Quang Nam province, the Thang Long-Hanoi Royal Citadel and the Ho Dynasty Citadel in Thanh Hoa province./.

VNA