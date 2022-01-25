The impressive figure made the US the second trade partner having import-export turnover with Vietnam reaching the 100 billion USD mark after China.

Vietnam's exports to the US rose 25 percent to top 96 billion USD in 2020, accounting for 28.6 percent of the country's total exports.

Vietnam's major export items to the US were machinery, equipment and spare parts with 17.8 billion USD, up 46 percent. They were followed by textiles and garments, computers, electronics and components, handsets and parts, footwear, and wood and wooden products.

Last year, the country imported nearly 15.27 billion USD worth of goods from the US, mainly computers, electronics and components as well as machinery, equipment and parts./.

VNA