General Director of Vietravel Airlines Nguyen Minh Hai (left) and a representative from Japan (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietravel Airlines, a subsidiary of tour operator Viettravel, has held a meeting with representatives of Kagawa and Fukushima prefectures of Japan to share a plan to expand the flight network connecting Vietnam's tourist cities with the two Japanese localities.

General Director of Vietravel Airlines Nguyen Minh Hai said the meeting is not only an important step in promoting the relationship between Vietravel Airlines and Fukushima and Kagawa prefectures but also a strategic element of the flight network expansion plan which will be carried out next year in the Japanese market by the airline and Vietravel Holiday.

The Japanese representatives said the flight network expansion to these localities will bring many benefits to customers, while also contributing to the development of the aviation and tourism industries in the two countries, adding that Fukushima and Kagawa boast popular tourist destinations along with strong economies.

Founded in late 2019, Vietravel Airlines conducted the first commercial flight on January 25, 2021, becoming the first travel airline in Southeast Asia and the fifth commercial carrier in Vietnam.



The airline's flight network covers many popular tourist destinations in Vietnam such as Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Quy Nhon and Da Lat, and Bangkok (Thailand). It also operated charter flights to Daegu and Muan (the Republic of Korea), and Macau and Sanya (China).

Vietravel Airlines plans to expand its flight network to major tourist cities in Japan next year./.