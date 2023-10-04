VINAFIS Chairman Nguyen Viet Thang speaks at the press conference (Photo: baocamau.vn)

– The VietShrimp Aquaculture International Fair 2024, themed “In company with shrimp farmers”, will take place in the southernmost province of Ca Mau from March 20-22, heard a local press conference held on October 4.Co-hosted by the provincial People’s Committee, the Vietnam Fisheries Society (VINAFIS), the Vietnam Directorate of Fisheries and the Vietnam Fisheries magazine, the event is expected to feature about 250 stalls from over 150 exhibitors at home and abroad, and thematic seminars to continue bringing Vietnamese shrimps to new markets and affirm their brand on the global shrimp industry map.VINAFIS Chairman Nguyen Viet Thang said over the past two decades, the shrimp industry has played a crucial role in Vietnam's export of aquatic products to the world. Each year, the shrimp export turnover accounts for around 40-45% of the total seafood export, equivalent to 3.5-4 billion USD. The figure reached all-high over 4.3 billion USD last year.So far, the Vietnamese shrimp has been exported to 100 countries, with Europe, the US, Japan, China and the Republic of Korea being the biggest importers. Vietnam has become the world's second largest shrimp supplier, with export turnover making up 13-14% of the total global shrimp export value.According to the VINAFISH, the total shrimp farming area in Vietnam reached 747,000ha last year, yielding over 1 million tonnes in output, up 8.5% annually. The shrimp export revenue went up 11.2% year-on-year to 4.3 billion USD. This year, the shrimp farming area is expected to increase to 750,000ha, with the Mekong Delta accounting for 90%. The production goal is set at over 1 million tonnes while the export revenue is to be equivalent to that in previous year.Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Chau Cong Bang said the province is home to around 280,000ha of shrimp farming area, producing over 200,000 tonnes and earning over 1 billion USD from exports annually. This year, the province targeted yielding more than 220,000 tonnes and bringing home 1.1 billion USD.VietShrimp was held in 2016 and 2018 in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, and in 2021 and 2023 in Can Tho city, becoming a major event in Vietnam's seafood industry and a regional and Asian-level shrimp expo./.