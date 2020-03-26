Vietsovpetro joins International Maritime Contractors Association
Vietnam-Russia oil and gas joint venture (Vietsovpetro) has officially become a member of the International Maritime Contractors Association (IMCA).
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam-Russia oil and gas joint venture (Vietsovpetro) has officially become a member of the International Maritime Contractors Association (IMCA).
This is an important milestone affirming Vietsovpetro’s brand in providing offshore marine services in the domestic and international markets.
Recognising the importance of developing external services in parallel with oil and gas exploration and exploitation activities, the company’s marine transportation and diving services division has prepared required documents since early 2019 and applied to join the association in November last year.
From 2016 to 2019, Vietsovpetro participated in and won bids to provide remotely operated vehicle (ROV) surveying services for many investors such as PV GAS, Hoang Long - Hoan Vu JOC, among others, thus confirming the quality of its services in the field of underground survey.
However, there was still a number of underground survey bidding packages that Vietsovpetro could not participate in, when the investors required contractors to have certificates issued by IMCA.
As a member of IMCA, Vietsopetro have to strictly abide by safety requirements in implementing projects in order to be considered for certificate extension in the following years.
It will receive consultancy from IMCA to effectively and professionally providing underground survey services to both external and internal projects.
Formed in 1995, IMCA is a leading trade association representing the vast majority of contractors and the associated supply chain in the offshore marine construction industry worldwide.
With its mission to improve performance in the marine contracting industry, IMCA provides services to five regions of the world, including Asia - Pacific, North America, Europe - Africa, Middle East - India and South America./.