Business Planning-investment sector sets tasks for 2021 The planning and investment sector has sketched out 13 major tasks for 2021, focusing on introducing measures to support the implementation of socio-economic targets in the 2021-2025 period, economic restructuring, and renovation of the growth model.

Business Around 2,100 new companies set up in first week of 2021 Some 2,100 new businesses were established in the first week of 2021, a 46 percent increase year-on-year, according to an official from the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business Online promotion a trade gateway for SMEs Online trade promotion offers businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), direct access to international customers, boosts their sales, speeds up the marketing process, and saves costs, experts have said.