Viettel’s company joins global aerospace supply chain
M3 Communication Co., Ltd, a member of the military-run telecom giant Viettel, has officially become the first Vietnamese enterprise joining the global aerospace supply chain, according to UK-based Meggitt PLC.
Accordingly, M3 Communication will supply materials, components and equipment for Meggitt PLC which specialises in researching, designing, developing, manufacturing and integrating products in the fields of aerospace, defence and energy.
In order to be approved by Meggit as a supplier, M3 has developed a technological process and measurements to evaluate the quality of product samples (known as the First Article Inspection Process). All products must satisfy extremely strict requirements on material origin, tolerance, and surface treatment.
Viettel said determining research and high-tech industrial production as one of its four development pillars, and Viettel continues to cooperate with technology corporations in the world to promote production and export of high-tech products./.