Sci-Tech National programme to boost development of high technology Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision on the national programme on high technology development to 2030, which aims to develop and master 20 prioritised technologies in different fields.

Sci-Tech Statutes of National Technology Innovation Fund issued Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a decision promulgating the organisational and working statutes of the National Technology Innovation Fund (NATIF).

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s first AI Robot excites techies Tri Nhan, the first robot built in Vietnam with artificial intelligence (AI), is expected to be the future of teaching. With the ability to do maths, solve problems, and even read poems, the robot could one day become a teaching assistant.