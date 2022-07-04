Village keeping ancient water puppetry afloat
Founded in the 11th century under the Ly Dynasty, the unique form of water puppetry in Dong Ngu village, Thuan Thanh district in the northern province of Bac Ninh continues to draw crowds today with charming shows created by master puppeteers.
-
The Luy Lau water puppetry troupe performs more than 700 shows nationwide to bring the ancient art closer to local and foreign friends. In this photo, puppeteers present a fire-breathing dragon show in Dong Ngu village, Ngu Thai commune, Thuan Thanh district in Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
-
Buffalo fighting (Photo: VNA)
-
Boat racing (Photo: VNA)
-
Phoenix dances (Photo: VNA)
-
Vietnam is the birthplace of the centuries-old art form of water puppetry, which emerged in northern rice paddies as a form of entertainment for farmers. (Photo: VNA)