Business Vietnamese pepper & spice sector targets sustainability, comprehensiveness Participants at an ongoing conference in Hanoi share views on how to develop the domestic pepper and spice sector sustainably and comprehensively in the time ahead.

Business Conference promotes business connectivity between Vietnam, India The India – Vietnam Business Conference 2024 was held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 8, creating business cooperation opportunities for enterprises of both sides.

Business Vietnam’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals increase by 2.4% The number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) in Vietnam with net assets of 30 million or more increased by 2.4% to 752 in 2023, according to Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2024 published recently.

Business Construction of 5.5 million USD grease plant kicked off in Ninh Thuan The Top Solutions Joint Stocks Company held a groundbreaking ceremony for its grease plant with an investment of 5.5 million USD at Phuoc Nam Industrial Park in Thuan Nam district, the south-central province of Ninh Thuan on March 8.