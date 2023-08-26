Vicem Ha Tien 's first batch of cement exported to the US is expected to arrive at Guam port later this month. (Photo: baodautu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vicem Ha Tien Cement Joint Stock Company (Vicem Ha Tien) has announced that its first batch of cement exported to the US will arrive at Guam port later this month.

The company's cement export to a demanding market like the US confirmed its capacity and position and marked a good sign for Vietnamese cement producers, thus contributing to the overall export turnover of the country.

In the coming time, Vicem Ha Tien will continue to diversify its consumption markets and conquer new markets which have strict requirements on product quality.

Vicem Ha Tien has to date had 13 products certificated with the “Green Mark” by the Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC) for meeting environmental friendliness./.