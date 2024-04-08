Business Infographic Vietnam - China two-way trade China has long been Vietnam’s largest trading partner, with two-way trade consistently exceeding 100 billion USD since 2018. Trade between the two neighbours reached 171.85 billion USD last year.

Business Foreign investment driven towards new breakthrough phase Vietnam has so far drawn nearly 500 billion USD in registered FDI capital after nearly four decades of opening up its economy, with investment quality improvement considered a key task for a new breakthrough phase ahead, the Ha Noi Moi newspaper assessed in its recent article.

Business Vietnam to issue price framework to purchase electricity from Laos in Q2 Vietnam will issue a price framework to purchase electricity from Laos for the period after 2025 in the second quarter of this year, said Minister of Trade and Industry Nguyen Hong Dien.

Business Special consumption tax can hurt beverage industry A draft proposal to increase special consumption tax on alcoholic beverages may hurt the Vietnamese beverage industry's ability to compete on their home turf, putting the entire supply chain at risk, said industry insiders.