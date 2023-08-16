With an equity value of over 23 billion USD, VinFast became the largest Vietnamese company listed on the US stock market by market capitalisation.

VinFast’s public listing followed the completion of the business combination with Black Spade Acquisition Co (“Black Spade”) on August 14.

The combined company will now operate as VinFast Auto Ltd. and continue to be led by Global CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy, who is supported by an experienced, diverse, and entrepreneurial senior management team. Black Spade will provide ongoing business advisory input for the growth of the brand and assist with direct investor engagement.

VinFast said the bell-ringing event does not only provide VinFast with more opportunities for future development but also leads the way for other Vietnamese brands to play an increasing role in the global economy.

On July 28, 2023, VinFast broke ground at its new EV manufacturing facility in the US. The event marked a significant step toward its global expansion and supply chain development in North America./.

VNA