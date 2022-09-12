The VinFast VF 8 is positioned in the D-size SUV segment, with a 5-seat design and dimensions of 4,750mm x 1,934mm x 1,667 mm, respectively, in length, width, and height.

There are two version of the VinFast VF 8 - Eco and Plus. The Plus features an electric motor with a maximum capacity of 300 kW and maximum torque of 620 Nm, and a battery capable of traveling up to 400 km on a full charge according to WLTP standards.

With outstanding, smart features, reasonable prices, and attractive packages, the models are expected to become a worldwide hit.

According to the Vietnamese auto manufacturer, its efforts have helped buyers receive their vehicles 2 months earlier than planned./.

