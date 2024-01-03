Located in North Carolina, New York, Texas, and Kansas, these dealerships will commence the sale of the VF 8 model, followed by the VF 6, VF 7, and VF 9 as soon as these models are introduced to the US market.

All customers purchasing or leasing VinFast electric vehicles will benefit from a 10-year or 200,000km warranty for the vehicle, and a 10-year unlimited mileage warranty for the battery.

VinFast plans to expand its distribution network for its electric vehicles to 125 sale points across the US.

In addition to expanding the dealership network, VinFast is currently operating 13 retail stores and service centers in California.

