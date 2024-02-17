During the IIMS 2024 held in Jakarta from February 15-25, VinFast is showcasing a variety of models, including VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9.

VinFast is planning to collaborate with local suppliers to establish a network of 5,000 charging stations in Indonesia, aiming to significantly boost the adoption of electric vehicles.

In a bid to penetrate the Indonesian market, VinFast also plans to build a factory in Indonesia, with a projected capacity of around 50,000 cars per year.

With the goal of achieving a domestic localization rate of up to 40%, the VinFast factory is expected to create thousands of jobs, and promote the local electric vehicle industry.

Earlier, the automaker signed a letter of intent on cooperation with the first 5 dealers in Indonesia./.

VNA