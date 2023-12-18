Business Da Nang hopes to facilitate investment from Kazakhstan Da Nang supports and will create the best conditions for Kazakh businesses when investing in the central city, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh told Kazakh Ambassador to Vietnam Kanat Tumysh on December 18.

Business PM requests solutions for safe, sustainable development of property market Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 17 issued an official dispatch asking relevant ministries, agencies and local authorities to take drastic solutions to ensure the safe, healthy and sustainable development of the property market.

Business Nearly 20,000 vacancies available for workers in HCM City Nearly 100 domestic and foreign enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City – the southern largest economic hub of Vietnam - offered some 20,000 job vacancies at a job fair held in the city on December 17.

Business Experts suggest measures to lure investment in securities market World Bank (WB) experts have suggested several things that Vietnam should do to attract foreign investment in the stock market at the recent Inter-Agency Seminar on Unlocking the Potential of Vietnam’s Capital Markets.