Videos VietJet Air to purchase 20 wide-body A330-900 planes ​ Vietjet Air has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus for the purchase of 20 A330-900 wide-bodies, the leading aircraft manufacturer of Europe announced on February 22.

Videos Vietnam becomes Singapore’s 10 largest trading partner Vietnam became the 10th largest trading partner of Singapore in January, with two-way trade turnover reaching 2.16 billion USD, up more than 18% over the same period last year, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in the island nation.

Business USABC President optimistic about US-Vietnam cooperation potential The potential of cooperation between Vietnamese and US businesses this year has been increasingly enhanced, especially since the two countries upgraded bilateral relations to a Comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable last September, said President of the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) Ted Osius.

Business VIATT 2024 to take place in HCM City The Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from February 28 to March 1, 2024, heard a press conference opened on February 23.