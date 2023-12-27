Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese auto maker VinFast has announced its participation in Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, one of the biggest tech events in the world, taking place from January 9 - 12, 2024 in Las Vegas city, the US.



At CES 2024, for the first time, VinFast will introduce its latest electric vehicle (EV) concept and the mini eSUV VF 3 to global customers. The launch of the two new models continues to expand VinFast's EV lineup, further solidifying its commitment to sustainable mobility and EV accessibility.



VinFast will also display its all-electric VF 9 full-size SUV which incorporates a new streaming service into the vehicle, providing CES 2024 attendees with a unique firsthand in-car experience of the new technology.



The company will also showcase its electric bikes, DrgnFly, reinforcing its commitment to offering a holistic EV ecosystem to global customers, as well as showcasing its rapid research and development capabilities since the product was first introduced at CES 2023.



Tran Mai Hoa, VinFast Global Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing said CES is a highly influential consumer technology exhibition in technology and particularly in the EV industry.



VinFast's presence at CES 2024 with new products and technology is expected to bring unique and impressive experiences to the public, affirming its commitment to a green future for everyone, she continued./.