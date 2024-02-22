Business Petrol prices drop by over 300 VND per litre Petrol prices were adjusted down from 3pm on February 22 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), and the Ministry of Finance due to falling global prices.

Business HCM City Export Forum and Trade Fair slated for May 8-11 The Ho Chi Minh City Export Forum and Fair 2024 will be held in the southern metropolis on May 8-11, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade announced on February 22.

Business SPS Vietnam works with German partner in providing food safety information for local firms The Office of the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam) on February 22 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tentamus Innovation Hub of Germany’s Tentamus Group, under which the two sides will cooperate in providing technical expertise on food safety control for Vietnamese exporters.

Business Vinh Phuc aims to become largest auto, motorbike manufacturing centre The northern province of Vinh Phuc targets to become one of Vietnam's largest automobile and motorbike manufacturing centres by 2030, according to the Provincial Planning Project for the period of 2021 - 2030, with a vision to 2050.