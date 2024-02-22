VinFast to supply 600 EVs to three Indonesian businesses
VinFast, Vietnam’s first electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, on February 22 announced that it has just signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with three Indonesian business clients to provide 600 EVs for their corporate fleets.
CEO of VinFast Indonesia Tran Quoc Huy (C) and representatives of Indonesian businesses at the signing ceremony (Photo: dantri.com.vn)
The MoU, which was signed at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024, where VinFast had earlier introduced a complete line-up of right-hand drive electric vehicles, opens up an avenue for the Vietnamese EV maker to tap into the strong potential of the local market, and promote the green transportation development in the region.
Accordingly, VinFast will provide 600 EVs for three Jakarta-based companies, namely PT. Energi Mandiri Bumi Pertiwi, PT. Sumber Amarta Jaya and PT. Teknologi Karya Digital Nusa Tbk.
The first two EV models in A & B-SUV segments, that are opened for order, and soon to be launched on the Indonesian market, will serve the companies’ goal of expanding their respective corporate fleets, and cultivate the growth potential of the local green mobility industry.
At the IIMS 2024, VinFast captured the interest of thousands of visitors and received hundreds of reservations from individual consumers. Following its market debut, the orders from corporate clients strongly demonstrate VinFast's credibility in the Indonesian market./.