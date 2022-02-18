Sci-Tech Long An attaches importance to human resources in digital transformation: official The Mekong Delta province of Long An is paying attention to human resources in digital transformation, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Tan Hoa on February 17 while chairing a conference on results of the digital government building in 2021 and a plan for digital transformation in 2022.

Sci-Tech Seminar seeks opinions on draft decree on Internet-based services A seminar was organised on February 17 to gather experts’ opinions on a draft decree on amendments and supplements to Decree No. 72/2013/ND-CP (Decree 72) on the management, provision and use of Internet-based services and information on the Internet, which aim to create more relevant regulatory frameworks for the growth of the Internet and digital economy in Vietnam.

Sci-Tech Ministry adopts national digital platform development programme The Ministry of Information and Communications has approved a programme promoting the development and use of national digital platforms serving digital transformation and building of e-Government, digital economy and digital society, also knowns as the programme for national digital platforms development.

Sci-Tech Vietnam reports over 240 cyber-attacks during Tet Vietnam recorded more than 240 cyber-attacks between January 29 and February 5 when the nation was celebrating Tet, Vietnam’s traditional New Year holiday, according the Ministry of Information and Communications’ Authority of Information Security (AIS).