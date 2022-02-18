VinFuture Prize second season calls for nominations
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents the Vinfuture Grand Prize to the winners at the first season's awards ceremony in Hanoi on January 20. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The second season of the VinFuture Prize has been launched with a focus on honouring outstanding scientific innovations that can help reimagine post-pandemic life and stimulate sustainable development.
Prof. Sir Richard Henry Friend, Chair of the VinFuture Prize Council, said: “Last year’s prize awards celebrate very clearly how science and innovation can bring real global benefits for health. However, humankind faces big challenges in many other areas, including natural resource consumption, the move to zero carbon to avoid damaging climate change, and others.
“This year, we want to reach as widely as we can, across disciplines and across continents, to broaden the scope and impact of the VinFuture Prizes in reviving the post-pandemic world.”
The VinFuture Foundation entrusted the Prize, one of the world’s largest annual awards in science and technology, with contributing to the betterment of life for millions of people globally by facilitating breakthrough scientific research, technological innovations, inventions that help change people’s lives, as well as exceptional scientific solutions in diverse fields, across various geographical areas, and from scientists regardless of age, gender, or nationality.
The second season is open to nominations until May 17 this year.
The first-year VinFuture Prize laureates were announced at the award ceremony held in Hanoi on January 20, 2022./.