Sci-Tech Nano heat-reflective paint successfully developed A group of scientists of the Institute of Tropical Technology under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) has successfully researched and developed a nano heat-reflective paint product, which helps prevent heat for outdoor construction projects and petroleum storage tanks.

Sci-Tech Vietnam reports 13,900 cyberattacks in 2023 There were some 13,900 cyberattacks in Vietnam in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 9.5%, according to a report announced by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) on December 12.