Vingroup aims for over 6 billion USD of revenue in 2022
Vietnamese multi-sector corporation Vingroup aims for net revenue of about 140 trillion VND (6.06 billion USD) this year, an increase of 11.4 percent year on year and after-tax profit of about 6 trillion VND (260 million USD), heard the firm’s annual stakeholders’ meeting held on May 11.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese multi-sector corporation Vingroup aims for net revenue of about 140 trillion VND (6.06 billion USD) this year, an increase of 11.4 percent year on year and after-tax profit of about 6 trillion VND (260 million USD), heard the firm’s annual stakeholders’ meeting held on May 11.
Vingroup plans to use all of its profit to invest in production and business activities.
According to Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, from now until 2026, the firm will provide about 600,000 electric vehicles to the US market.
This year, VinFast, a member of Vingroup will introduce smart electric vehicles to the global market, and officially receive orders for three models of VF5, VF8 and VF9.
At the same time, VinFast will continue to deliver VFe34 vehicles to customers in Vietnam and prepare for the delivery of VF8 and VF9 to markets around the world from the end of the year. Along with maintaining its position in the domestic market, VinFast aims to build its trademark in international markets in the US, Canada and Europe, said Vuong.
In the field of real estate, after three projects of Vinhomes Ocean Park, Vinhomes Smart City and Vinhomes Grand Park, Vingroup will introduce three large projects in 2022 in major cities.
A report at the meeting showed that by issuing 84 million shares with the price of 110,976 VND (4.81 USD) per share, Vingroup mobilised more than 9.3 trillion VND (403.25 million USD)./.