World RoK airlines increase flights to Vietnam Authorities of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Chungbuk province, about 105 km south of Seoul capital, have said they will promote the resumption of international flights at Cheongju International Airport, including direct ones to Vietnam.

Business Can Tho eyes multi-faceted cooperation with Netherlands Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc He had a working session with the Dutch Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Daniel Stork on May 10, during which the two sides discussed ways to boost cooperation in infrastructure development, climate change adaptation, and hi-tech agriculture.

Business Vietnam Airlines increases, resumes flights linking with Japan, RoK National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will increase its flight frequency on eight air routes linking Vietnam with Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) starting May 15.

Business Ministry proposes VAT on fertiliser The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has proposed a value-added tax on fertiliser products to support domestic producers.