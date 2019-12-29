Located in Vinhomes Ocean Park, VinUni has modern equipment to provide students with advanced learning methods. (Photo courtesy of Vingroup)



Hanoi (VNA) - The Prime Minister has officially approved the establishment of VinUni University with a first year intake of 300 students.

With total investment of 6.5 trillion VND (279 million USD) from conglomerate Vingroup, VinUni will be the first Vietnamese private not-for-profit university built following an elite university model to train and develop talents for the future.

VinUni's goal is to train elite human resources, talented people with outstanding qualities and creative thinking with a strong desire to create excellent work and products.

To realise this goal, Vingroup has committed to raise 6.5 trillion VND, including 3.5 trillion VND for infrastructure investment and 3 trillion VND for talent and scholarships over the first 10 years.

In the first phase, VinUni will focus on three institutes: Business Administration, Health Sciences and Engineering and Computer Science. The three majors aim to meet the current and future needs of Vietnam as well as global trends in eight specific fields: hotel management, business administration, real estate management, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, computer engineering, medicine and nursing.

VinUni is located in the Vinhomes Ocean Park in Hanoi’s Gia Lam district, with a total area of 23 hectares.

Basic construction has already been completed, including the main building, dormitories, sports complex, library, labs and simulation buildings.

VinUni has received thousands of applications for its first academic year, which is scheduled to start in September 2020./.