Themed "Boosting Global Confidence, Promoting Media Development", the event draws 450 delegates representing 197 mainstream media agencies, research institutes, State agencies and international organisations across the globe.

Addressing a discussion on the media response to opportunities and challenges from digital technologies, Nhung said that besides the opportunities that digital transformation brings about, press agencies also face a strong influence of information on social networks, even the risk of being led by fake news and lack of verification.

The official said the VNA is one of the leading press agencies in digital transformation in Vietnam with modern and impressive information products, and also a pioneer in the fight against fake news and false news with many creative initiatives and solutions.

Nhung underlined that in order to seize opportunities and effectively respond to the challenges caused by digital transformation, press and media agencies must constantly be innovative and creative, while increasing investment in technological resources.

On the sidelines of the summit, she had a meeting with Vice President of Xinhua News Agency Yuan Bingzhong.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation between the two news agencies so as to promote the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China./.

VNA