The Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran was elected OANA President for this tenure. Meanwhile, the Republic of Korea’s Yonhap news agency, the Russian News Agency TASS, the AZERTAC News Agency of Azerbaijian, the Xinhua News Agency of China, and the Anadolu Agency of Turkey are Vice Presidents.

Concluding the event, they adopted the Tehran Declaration, which stresses creative solutions carried out by news agencies during and after the pandemic and shows their commitment to strengthening cooperation to fight fake news and promote the public trust in mainstream news.

During her stay in Iran to attend the 18th General Assembly, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang had meetings with TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov and Director General of the Bulgarian News Agency Kiril Aleksandrov Valchev to discuss cooperation plans./.

