An investor follows stock movement at Tan Viet Securities Inc (TVSI) in Hanoi.(Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) gained 0.34 points to close at 1,026.8 points on May 4 after a strong drop on the previous day.

More than 163 million shares worth nearly 5 trillion VND (219.3 million USD) were exchanged on the HoSE on the day.



Among large-cap stocks, BVH, VNM, CTG, MSN and VCB were coloured red at the end of the trading session, while GAS, VIC and SAB stocks rose by 1,500-1,700 VND per share.



The VN30, which measures the performance of 30 stocks with the highest market capitalisation and liquidity on the HOSE, increased 0.54 points to close at 1,010.89 points, with nearly 46 million shares being traded, equivalent to 2.08 trillion VND (91.39 million USD). There were 20 declining stocks and nine gainers while one ended flat.



Meanwhile, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange was up 0.06 points to stand at 122.57 points, with about 79 million shares worth about 919 billion VND (40.36 million USD) being traded.



The HNX30 Index, tracking the HNX’s 30 leading shares in terms of market capitalisation and liquidity, edged up 0.78 points to 224.2 points. Some 54 million units were traded at 779 billion VND (34.21 million USD).



The UpCoM Index on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UpCoM) gained 0.02 points to 56.12 points. A total of 15 million shares worth 316 billion VND (13.88 million USD) were traded.-VNA