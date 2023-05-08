Culture - Sports Vietnamese Culture Day takes place in Hungary Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary on May 6 coordinated with Zalaegerszeg city’s authorities and Vietnamese associations in Hungary to organise a Vietnamese Culture Day which attracted nearly 3,000 visitors.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 32: Vietnam win nine more golds on May 7 Vietnamese athletes won a total of nine gold, seven silver and five bronze medals on May 7 – the second official competition day of the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia.

Culture - Sports Vietnam beat Myanmar in SEA Games women’s football Vietnam trounced Myanmar 3-1 in their second Group A match in the 32nd SEA Games women’s football event in Cambodia on May 6, topping Group A after two wins.