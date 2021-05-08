Business Increase in Vietnam – Belgium trade brings more opportunities for investors: Experts The vietnam-briefing.com published by Dezan Shira & Associates - a consultancy firm on foreign investment in Asia - on May 6 run an article, emphasising that since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect in August 2020, Belgium has played a significant role in promoting trade and foreign investments into Vietnam.

Business Bamboo Airways gets ready to launch Vietnam-US direct flights Bamboo Airways is finalising preparations to operate regular direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City to San Francisco and Los Angeles of the US, starting September 1, 2021.

Business Local banks earn high profits from bancassurance activities Local credit institutions are enjoying a rise in bancassurance activities with more exclusive deals coming, according to industry insiders.

Business Vietnam eyes 600 billion USD in export turnover in 2021 Vietnam posted solid export performance in the first quarter of 2021, and at such a growth speed, its export turnover is likely to hit 600 billion USD for the whole year, experts have said.