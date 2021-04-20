Sci-Tech Vietnam, Italy conduct more than 40 joint scientific research projects Vietnam and Italy have carried out more than 40 joint scientific research projects since 1992 when the two sides signed the first protocol on scientific and technological cooperation, according to Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro.

Sci-Tech Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam urges scientific-technological breakthroughs for national development Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said at working session with the Ministry of Science and Technology on April 13 that breakthroughs in science-technology are needed for the country to gain speed in development.

Sci-Tech Project approved to boost growth of agricultural biotech industry The Prime Minister has approved a project on developing the agricultural biotechnology industry to 2030 with the aim of optimising the country’s potential in researching, applying, and mastering advanced biotechnologies in the agricultural sector.

Sci-Tech Forum spotlights digital transformation challenges A forum on Vietnam’s digital challenges took place on April 9, a follow-up of a chain of technological events initiated by the Ministry of Information and Communications in 2020.