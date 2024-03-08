Thang Long high-speed ferry docks at Cau Da port in Vung Tau city (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – A high-speed ferry service connecting Vung Tau city (in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau), Ho Chi Minh City and Con Dao island (in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province) was launched on March 8 by Phu Quoc Express JSC.



The three-storied high-speed boat, named Thang Long, which is 77.46m in length and 9.5m in wide, will better serve the travelling demand between Con Dao island and the mainland.



Vu Van Khuong, director general of Phu Quoc Express JSC, said as the biggest express boat in Vietnam, Thang Long can carry up to 1,017 passengers.

The ferry will set out on its first trip from Cau Da port in Vung Tau city on March 9 and return the next day, he continued, adding that all tickets have been sold out.

Con Dao is an island located 180km from Vung Tau city, and about 230km southeast of Ho Chi Minh City. It is well known for beaches with white sand, deep blue water and colorful coral reefs. French colonialists and the Americans turned the island into a prison to jail Vietnamese revolutionary soldiers in wartime. The island has attracted many local and foreign visitors in recent years./.