Videos Hanoi ranks third in FDI attraction in ten months Hanoi attracted over 2.6 billion US dollars in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first ten months of this year, which made it the third largest destination of FDI in the country during the period.

Business Industrial energy efficiency important to sustainable future in Vietnam The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) held a workshop in Hanoi on November 15 to launch a project on promoting energy efficiency in large industries.

Business Int’l industrial machinery, equipment, technology expo kicks off in HCM City The International Exhibition on Industrial Machinery, Equipment, Technology and Products in Ho Chi Minh City (VINAMAC EXPO 2023) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in District 7 on November 15.

Business Bac Giang moves to attract more investment from RoK Defining industry as the main driving force for development, the northern province of Bac Giang has stepped up promotion to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), including capital from the Republic of Korea (RoK).