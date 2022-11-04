WB ready to help Vietnam with sustainable economic development
Vietnam should come up with solutions to bring benefits for short, mid and long-terms, helping the economy to develop stronger towards becoming a high-income country by 2045, said Global Director of the World Bank (WB) Group's Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment Global Practice Marcello de Moura Estevão Filho.
In a meeting in Hanoi on November 4 with Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang, Filho said short-term solutions to stabilise the economy at the moment could undermine long-term goals.
According to the official, there are many ways to develop a sustainable economy in a long term and Vietnam has taken proper actions so far.
He said the WB is ready to work with the country to build Vietnam Report 2045, adding that it will strive to seek necessary resources to conduct the study in the coming time.
Thang said Vietnam advocates addressing immediate issues like culture, economy, politics, security and external affairs in order to create a premise for dealing with long-term matters.
Ensuring security, welfare and health of people is always the goal in every step and policy of Vietnam, he said, adding that it requires huge resources to deal with both social and economic development issues.
Thang also stressed the need to protect a peaceful environment and achieve harmonious, sustainable development in a changing world as inflation, natural disasters, floods and epidemics are affecting economic growth of many countries, including Vietnam./.