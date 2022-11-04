Politics Vietnam, Laos share mass mobilisation experience Deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Lam held talks with visiting Vice Chairman of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee Chanthavong Sene Amatmontry in Hanoi on November 4 to share mass mobilisation experience.

Politics Vietnam attends 10th meeting of Council of ASEAN Chief Justices A Vietnamese delegation led by Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh attended the 10th Meeting of the Council of ASEAN Chief Justices (CACJ) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on November 4.

Politics Lao PM pledges support for Hanoi-Vientiane cooperation The Party and State of Laos always support cooperation between Vientiane and Hanoi, thus contributing to consolidating and deepening the solidarity and close ties between the two Parties, countries and their people, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh said on November 4.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 4 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.