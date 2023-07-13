Business Reference exchange rate down 14 VND on July 13 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,758 VND/USD on July 13, down 14 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam’s automobile market grows 15% in H1 Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) sold 23,800 vehicles in June, up 15% from the previous month, VAMA announced on July 12.

Business Vietnamese lychees sold at Thai supermarket Luc Ngan lychees from the northern province of Bac Giang were officially put up for sale at Central Retail’s Tops Food Hall supermarket at CentralwOrld shopping centre in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 12.

Business Audit finds loss of more than 20 trillion VND at EVN In its recently audited financial report, Vietnam Electricity (EVN) Group announced a loss of 20 trillion VND, attributing it to the acquisition of electricity at costs exceeding its selling prices.