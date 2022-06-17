Weightlifter Le Van Cong wins silver at Pyeongtaek 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships
Powerlifter Le Van Cong pocketed a silver medal in the men’s 49kg category at the 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships taking place in Pyeongtaek, the Republic of Korea, from June 15-20.
Powerlifter Le Van Cong (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)
The tournament is the first of four Regional Championships in the 2022 Para powerlifting season followed by the Americas, Africa, and European Open Championships.
Cong lifted 173kg, finishing second behind Qarada Hamadeh of Jordan.
He also took silver at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on August 26, 2021. Cong lifted the same weight of 173kg as gold medallist Omar Sami Hamadeh Qarada but settled for second place overall as he has a higher body weight than the Jordanian competitor./.