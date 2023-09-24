According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the country has over the recent years welcomed an increasing number of foreigners who come to experience healthcare and wellness services.



Some 300,000 foreigners visit the nation annually, with 40% of them seeking treatment in HCM City.



The city has worked with 50 entities, including hospitals, spa palors, travel companies, and lodging facilities to create 30 unique packages that combine health care with visits to renowned tourist destinations to meet the needs of travelers.



Besides, high-quality waterway services have emerged as a focus to provide new experiences to visitors.



By 2025, it aims to develop at least 10 waterway tours and programmes linking seaports and river routes.



The city is striving to welcome about 500,000 visitors a year to the waterway tourism programmes in the 2023-2024 period./.





VNA