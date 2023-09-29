Winners of Golden Globe Science and Technology Award 2023 announced
Ten young scientists who win the Golden Globe Science and Technology Award 2023. (Photo courtesy of the organising board)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee announced the list of ten young scientists who win the Golden Globe Science and Technology Award 2023 on September 28.
The winners were selected from 69 nominees from 38 organisations, universities, research institutes, domestic and foreign businesses, Vietnamese embassies, and youth unions and Vietnamese student association abroad.
The annual award is presented in five areas of information technology, digital transformation and automation; medical – pharmaceutical technology; biological technology; environmental technology; and new material technology.
Dr Trinh Van Chien, a lecturer from the Hanoi University of Science and Technology’s School of Information and Communications Technology, Dr Pham Huy Hieu, a lecturer from VinUniversity’s College of Engineering and Computer Science; and Dr Nguyen Trong Nghia, a lecturer from the University of Adelaide, South Australia, won the award in information technology, digital transformation and automation.
There are three winners in the medical – pharmaceutical technology area, namely Dr Ngo Quoc Duy, a doctor from the National Cancer Hospital; Dr Ha Thi Thanh Huong from the Vietnam National University-HCM City’s International University; and Dr Trinh Hoang Kim Tu from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy, HCM City.
Regarding environmental technology, Dr Le Dinh Anh, a lecturer from the Vietnam National University – Hanoi’s University of Engineering and Technology; and Dr Ngo Ngoc Hai from the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.
MSc Nguyen Ho Thuy Linh, a lecturer from the Vietnam National University – HCM City; and Assoc. Prof. Dr Huynh Trong Phuoc, a lecturer from the Can Tho University’s College of Engineering won the award in the new material technology area.
Meanwhile, no winner is named in the biotechnology area.
Since 2003, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee has joined hands with the Ministry of Science and Technology to organise the award with a view to honouring young Vietnamese scientists who are under 35 years old and attain standout science-technology achievements.
The award also aims to encourage the study, research and application of science technology, as well as develop talents in the fields to serve the nation’s development./.