Sci-Tech Technologies to be showcased at Techconnect and Innovation Vietnam 2023 New technology products, solutions, and applications will be showcased at the Techconnect and Innovation Vietnam 2023, which is scheduled to take place in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh from September 29-30.

Sci-Tech Semiconductors a future key industry of Vietnam To maintain a high growth rate of exports, it was necessary to target new trends, including semiconductors, said experts.

Sci-Tech Minister calls for preparation of workforce for AI ecosystem Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat has called for preparing a workforce for artificial intelligence (AI), thus contributing to the sustainable development of the AI ecosystem in Vietnam.