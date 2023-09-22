People visit the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – An award ceremony for the 9th “Heritage Journey” photography contest was held on September 22, honouring the winners of the contest and opening an exhibition of winning works.

The annual contest, initiated by the Vietnam Heritage Magazine in 2013, has contributed to promoting the beauty of the land and people of Vietnam to the world, particularly its internationally-recognised heritages.

Between April 1 and July 31, 2023, the contest received 186 photo series, 536 cover photos, and 19 single photos.

In the category of photo series, a special award was given to photographer Ngo Quang Phuc with photos about Ndam Padhi Bani rituals in Ninh Thuan province while the first prize was presented to photographer Bang Cao with photos about wild beeswax.

In the category of single photo, the “Vietnam Airlines Moment” award was given to photographer Nguyen Ngoc Thien with a photo capturing a plane’s landing.

Ly Thanh Huong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Heritage Magazine, said that the contest and the exhibition this year mark the 30th anniversary of the founding of the magazine.

Early this month, the World Travel Awards has honoured the magazine as the winner of Asia’s Leading Inflight Magazine.

The exhibition will last until September 26 at 93 Dinh Tien Hoang street, Hanoi./.