Women’s football: Vietnam lose 0-2 to New Zealand
Vietnam lose 0-2 to New Zealand in a friendly at McLean Park Stadium in New Zealand on July 10. (Source: VFF)Hanoi (VNA) – The national women's football team lost 0-2 to New Zealand, the co-hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, in a friendly at McLean Park Stadium in New Zealand on July 10.
Right from the whistle, New Zealand, now the 26th in the world and six places higher than Vietnam, posed a great pressure on Kim Thanh’s goal, making it difficult for Vietnam to keep their net clean.
However, New Zealand needed luck to turn their chances into the first goal. In the 17th minute, New Zealand’s defender CJ Bott made a long-range and not dangerous shot. The ball touched Tran Thi Thu Thao before entering Vietnam’s net.
In the 44th minute, midfielder Ali Riley outran Tran Thi Thu and Le Thi Diem My, enabling Jacqui Hand to make a shot and scored the second goal for New Zealand.
In the second half, Vietnam had a better show with an impressive performance by midfielder Duong Thi Van whose several attempts failed.
The victory ended New Zealand’s run of 10 games without a win since October 2022.
The game also gave useful experience for Vietnam and Coach Mai Duc Chung before World Cup 2023.
On July 14, Vietnam will have a friendly with Spain./.