Women’s volleyball team ready for SEA V.League 2023’s second stage
Doan Thi Xuan of Vietnam (No 17) sets a ball during the match between Vietnam and Indonesia at the SEA V.League 2023's stage 1 last week. (Photo courtesy of AVC)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – The Vietnamese women’s national volleyball team arrived in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on August 8 to prepare for the SEA V.League 2023's second stage from August 11-14.
Acting coach Nguyen Trong Linh takes charge of the young squad for the first time as head coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet will lead the senior team competing in the annual international VTV Cup from August 19-26 in Lao Cai province.
Despite his debut and a few nerves, Linh is confident his players would be at their best and will perform with the best possible spirit and determination.
The SEA V.League 2023, formerly known as ASEAN Grand Prix, is an international women's volleyball tournament contested by four national teams that are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
The ASEAN Grand Prix was first held in 2019. Thailand won the title in two previous competitions.
This year the SEA V.League is organised in two stages, one was held in Vietnam's Vinh Phuc province on August 4-6 and the second in Chiang Mai later this week.
In the second stage, all teams will compete at the 3,000-seater gymnasium inside the 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Sports Complex.
In the first stage, Thailand, the world No 15 and consecutive 14-time SEA Games gold medallists, defeated host Vietnam 22-25, 25-20, 28-26, 25-17 on the last day at the Vinh Phuc Gymnasium.
Thailand topped the four-team standings with nine points from three straight wins. Vietnam came second with six points from two wins against one loss at the end of the round-robin tournament. Indonesia was in third place with three points from one win against two losses, with the winless Philippines in the bottom fourth position.
Along with the team's prize, Vietnam's Tran Thi Thanh Thuy was voted Best Outside Hitter, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh Best Opposite Spiker, and Doan Thi Lam Oanh Best Setter.
Speaking with reporters, coach Kiet said Vietnamese players did their best in the tournament. Despite a loss, Vietnam played as well as Thailand in the early sets.
"It was regrettable that we had several opportunities to win but players did not succeed in decisive points. However, I praised my team's determination and spirit," said Kiet.
"In the second stage, we will make big changes to the list of players. They are young players who have not had much international experienced. But they are confident and ready for the tournament."
Vietnam will send the women's team to the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) in Hangzhou, China in September, according to the sport authority.
After the recent draw, Vietnam are in Group C with the Republic of Korea and Nepal. Ten other teams are in two groups of three and one group of four.
Matches will be held from September 28 to October 7.
Five years ago at the Jakarta ASIAD 2018, Vietnam placed sixth.
China beat Thailand in the final match to take the crown. This year, the defending champion is still a top candidate for the winning trophy./.