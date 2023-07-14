Workshop talks cooperation between Da Nang, Japan
Potential for cooperation between the central city of Da Nang and Japan was the main focus of a workshop held by the municipal People’s Committee on July 14.
At the workshop in Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)
In his opening remarks, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh said in the first half of this year, Da Nang’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew about 3.74% year-on-year.
Da Nang ranked third among the five centrally-run cities, and 46th among the 63 cities and provinces nationwide in terms of growth, he added.
The official said Da Nang has established friendship and official cooperative ties with the Japanese cities of Kawasaki, Sakai, Yokohama and Kisarazu, while maintaining cooperation with 15 other cities and prefectures.
Notably, Japan is taking the lead in registered investment capital in Da Nang, with more than 1 billion USD injected into 222 projects, accounting for 23.5% of the total FDI projects and 26% of the accumulative foreign investment capital in the city.
The projects mainly focus on component manufacturing, processing, IT, education, health care, services and tourism, generating jobs for more than 40,000 labourers, he said.
Trade between the two sides reached 730 million USD last year, significantly contributing to the trade ties between Vietnam and Japan, the official continued, pledging that Da Nang will create optimal conditions for Japanese experts and businesses to work and invest in the city.
For his part, Japanese Consul General in Da Nang Yakabe Yoshinori stressed that Japanese firms are interested in the city, saying he hopes that following the workshop, Japanese investment in the locality will be further facilitated./.