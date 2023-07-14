Business Aviation authority explains difficulties in airport slot allocation abroad Vietnamese airlines are facing difficulties in proposing slot allocations at foreign airports following the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on July 13.

Business Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 slated for mid-September Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 13-15, aiming to support domestic firms to engage more deeply into the global production and supply chains.

Business Aviation market predicted to strongly rebound in H2 The domestic aviation market is projected to grow by 7-10% during the summer this year compared to the same period in 2019, reaching 3.5-3.7 million passengers per month (in June and August), and 4.2-4.5 million passengers in July, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Funds disburse nearly 25 billion USD in H1 Domestic and foreign funds have disbursed up to 5.84 trillion VND (24.69 billion USD) in the first half of 2023 after the capital flow of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) returned to the market last month, according to a report by SSI Securities Corporation.