World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Vietnam beat China 3-1
A goal for Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam beat China 3-1 at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on February 1, the team's first victory in the final round of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers.
The Vietnamese team at the beginning of the match (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam won better footing in the game very early as Tan Tai opened the first score for Vietnam in the 9th minute and Nguyen Tien Linh doubled it in the 16th.
The first half ended with Vietnam leading 2-0.
Vietnamese fans at My dinh Stadium (Photo: VNA)Beginning the second half, China hardly had any chance before Vietnamese goalkeeper Nguyen Manh.
Tien Linh (No.20) vies for the ball (Photo: VNA)
Phan Van Duc replaced Nguyen Tien Linh in the Vietnamese side in the 70th minute, and just six minutes later, Duc beat Chinese goalkeeper Yan Junling to score the third goal for Vietnam.
Vietnam slowed the game down as China got increasingly excited in thirst of goals.
Phan Van Duc and other Vietnamese players celebrate the third score of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Keeper Manh was in pain and he was replaced by Bui Tan Truong.
In the last minute of the game, China managed to put the ball in Vietnam's net, their only goal in the match./.