Culture - Sports Ginger jam making craft in ancient capital The ginger ‘jam’ made in Kim Long Ward, Hue City, in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, stands out for its authenticity and absence of additives. The specialty is muchly consumed during Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Culture - Sports Preserving unique writing on “Buong” leaves of Khmer people The People’s Committee of the southern province of An Giang has approved a project on preserving and upholding cultural values of “Buong” leaf scriptures of the Khmer ethnic group by 2030.

Culture - Sports Century-old cultural space and traditional crafts in Cu Da Village About 20km southwest of Hanoi, the Cu Da village in Thanh Oai district is renowned for its distinctive cultural space with many well-preserved ancient Vietnamese-style houses as well as traditional vermicelli and soy sauce making.

Culture - Sports Lunar New Year visit to pagodas - long-lived tradition Visiting pagodas during the Lunar New Year festival is not merely an activity associated with Buddhism but it has become an age-old cultural tradition, and an indispensable part in Vietnamese people’s spiritual life