Culture - Sports Chess star Le Quang Liem wins Biel Grandmaster Triathlon Grandmaster Le Quang Liem won the Biel Grandmaster Triathlon in Switzerland on July 26 (local time). With the victory, he is likely to rise to the 16th position on the August world ranking list.

Culture - Sports Women’s volleyball team cherished by Vietnamese community in France The Vietnamese women’s volleyball team arrived in Paris on July 25 for the Challenger Cup 2023 and received warm welcome from the Vietnamese community in the European country.