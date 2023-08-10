At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – The world trade centres of Binh Duong New City, India’s Mumbai and China’s Shenyang signed memoranda of understanding on economic and trade cooperation, as part the 2023 Asia Pacific Regional Meeting of the World Trade Centres Association (WTCA) in the southern province of Binh Duong on August 10.



Accordingly, they will encourage and promote bilateral transactions, technology transfer, joint-ventures and collaboration on the basis of equality and mutual benefits for both sides via joint discussions in various cooperation areas.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Binh Duong provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung said Binh Duong has been building an industrial-urban-service ecosystem with the goal of proactive integration, research and development, innovation, and sustainable development in combination with the implementation of the Binh Duong Smart City project.



Binh Duong highly values the continuous support of the WTCA and the Asia-Pacific Trade Centre in collaboration with Becamex IDC in developing the model of the Binh Duong New City World Trade Center. This model is increasingly becoming a reality, translating specific cooperation programmes into action to promote trade and global connectivity, he said./.