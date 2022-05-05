The South China Morning posted an outstanding headline: “Vietnam hopes to take tourism to new heights with world’s longest glass bridge”.

The France’s AFP said “if you have an acrophobia, this latest tourism hotspot in Vietnam is definitely not for you”.

The German Press Agency, meanwhile, quoted an expert from the World Guinness Records as saying that “the bridge can withstand the weight of at least 500 people walking across it”.

Numerous foreign fans have shown their interest and said they cannot wait to touch their bare feet on the glass bridge.

Named Bach Long (white dragon), the bridge in Son La, around 200 kilometers from Hanoi, is expected to be one of the province's most important tourism highlights. The relative height between the bridge deck and the ground is about 150 meters./.

VNA