In the early morning or late afternoon, photographers often gather on Son Tra to snap shots of the brown-shanked douc langurs playing on the tops of the yellow flamboyant trees, also known as copperpod, or yellow-flame.

This is the best time of the year to take photos of these primates on Son Tra.

The colour of the flowers and the image of the brown-shanked douc langurs are especially appealing to nature lovers.

The yellow flowers light up Son Tra Peninsula and create a wonderful natural setting.

The image of the rare and precious langurs swinging on tree tops and the yellow flamboyant trees have become the “brand” of Son Tra Peninsula./.

