Yellow blossoms brightening Son Tra Peninsula
Son Tra Peninsula in Da Nang city is always covered in yellow blossoms during April. The colour of the flower and images of the brown-shanked douc langur found in the area create a unique impression and attract local people, tourists, and especially photographers.
In the early morning or late afternoon, photographers often gather on Son Tra to snap shots of the brown-shanked douc langurs playing on the tops of the yellow flamboyant trees, also known as copperpod, or yellow-flame.
This is the best time of the year to take photos of these primates on Son Tra.
The colour of the flowers and the image of the brown-shanked douc langurs are especially appealing to nature lovers.
The yellow flowers light up Son Tra Peninsula and create a wonderful natural setting.
The image of the rare and precious langurs swinging on tree tops and the yellow flamboyant trees have become the “brand” of Son Tra Peninsula./.