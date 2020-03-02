Yen Bai approves projects worth nearly 130 million USD
The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai granted in-principle approval for 15 investment projects worth a total 3 trillion VND (nearly 130 million USD) during a meeting with investors on March 1.
Yen Bai has granted in-principle approval for 15 investment projects worth a total 3 trillion VND (nearly 130 million USD) (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)
Yen Bai (VNA) - The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai granted in-principle approval for 15 investment projects worth a total 3 trillion VND (nearly 130 million USD) during a meeting with investors on March 1.
Yen Bai is home to more than 2,140 enterprises, creating 38,000 local jobs. Last year, the firms contributed 1.17 trillion VND (50.3 million USD) to the local budget, accounting for 54 percent of the province’s revenue.
During the meeting, representatives from enterprises operating in the locality requested local authorities to improve the province’s legal framework, reform administrative procedure and draw up incentive policies for firms specialising in agriculture while offering them support in personnel training and trade promotion.
In recent years, Yen Bai has attracted investment and developed businesses by focusing on improving the investment environment, seeking investors and improving administrative procedures in investment, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.
Last year, the province granted investment certificates to 55 projects, worth more than 17.22 trillion VND. The latest addition brought the number of licensed projects up to 466, valued at 88 trillion VND./.