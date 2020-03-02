Business Portal to support SMEs in Hanoi launched The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) Support Centre under the Hanoi Department of Planning and Investment has officially put into operation a portal to support businesses at hotrodoanhnghiep.hanoi.gov.vn.

Business Samsung builds 220 million USD R&D centre in Vietnam Samsung Vietnam has announced the commencement of construction on a new 220 million USD research and development (R&D) centre in Vietnam, with completion scheduled for late 2022.

Business Credit institutions boost support for clients affected by COVID-19 Credit institutions have so far supported more than 44,000 clients affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, and assistance will continue in the time ahead, heard a meeting between the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and those organisations in Hanoi on March 2.

Business HCM City a fertile land for start-ups Ho Chi Minh City is implementing programmes meant to create a launch pad for start-ups and offer favourable conditions for new companies to develop.