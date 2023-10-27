Key agricultural products of Yen Bai province are showed at the investment promotion conference. (Photo: VNA)

Yen Bai (VNA) – The People's Committee of the northern province of Yen Bai on October 27 coordinated with the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority to organise a conference to promote and connect investment with businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Tran Huy Tuan emphasised that the conference was expected to help Korean businesses and investors to better understand the province’s potential, advantages and its investment attraction policies.

The province called on Korean businesses to actively recommend solutions to help Yen Bai remove investors’ difficulties and provide them with favourable conditions to do business in the province.

Cha Sung Wook, Deputy General Director of the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency in Hanoi (KOTRA Hanoi), said that through studying Yen Bai's potential and strengths, he hoped that Korean investors will invest in Vietnam in general, and Yen Bai in particular in different areas, including processing industry, new material production, clean energy, electronic component production, traditional handicrafts, services, and healthcare

Many Korean businesses highly appreciated Yen Bai's recent development, especially its transport infrastructure, as well as the province's attention and efforts to create favourable conditions for investors.

Vu Van Chung, Deputy Director of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, said Yen Bai has paid attention to investing in synchronous infrastructure and convenient traffic connectivity so its industrial clusters and parks have much room for development.

The inter-regional cooperation between Yen Bai province and Hai Phong city promotes mutual development and attracts Korean investors, he said.

At the conference, representatives from agencies of Yen Bai province signed cooperation agreements with those from Hai Phong city and the RoK to enhance exchange activities and experience sharing in investment, trade, tourism, healthcare, and agricultural product consumption./.