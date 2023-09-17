This is an opportunity for the province to introduce natural beauty of Ha Long Bay, one of the world’s wonders to young parliamentarians around the world.

The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians was hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly from September 14-17 in Hanoi.

Being the only large multilateral parliamentary event of Vietnam in 2023, the conference is an opportunity to popularise Vietnam as a modern and dynamic country, which boasts rich cultural identity, and deeply integrates into the world.

It is also an opportunity to promote the image of Vietnamese land and people to international friends./.

VNA